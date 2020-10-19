Covid 19 coronavirus: Will there be any new community Covid cases?

The director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There is one new imported case of Covid-19 today.

The person arrived on October 7 from Kenya via Dubai before being taken to a managed isolation facility in Auckland, the Ministry of Health reports.

The case tested positive around day 12 on their stay and they have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19.

There were no new cases at the border or in the community yesterday, following the news a marine electronics engineer tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health continued to investigate the source of the man's infection but it's believed he caught the virus while working on a ship, the Sofrana Surville, in Auckland on October 12 and 13.

The Sofrana travelled from Brisbane to Tauranga and then to Auckland, where eight crew joined it from the Philippines. They had flown into New Zealand and were released from managed isolation on October 13.

The man was wearing PPE while working on board on October 13. The Sofrana then went to Noumea and is on its way to Brisbane.

The Ken Rei, a ship off the coast of Napier with 21 crew on board, was also being looked at, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The ship, which only operated in NZ waters and with only a NZ-based crew, was also a possible source of infection - though less likely.

It is currently anchored off Napier and all 21 workers on board are being treated as close contacts. The man had been working on equipment on the ship on October 14.

The Ken Rei log ship with 21 crew aboard remains offshore in Napier on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Crew members were receiving daily health checks, Bloomfield said. None had any symptoms so far.

The port in Napier did not want the ship to berth, but Bloomfield said that wasn't a source of frustration and he was happy for it to be anchored off the coast while the next move was being resolved.

He did say, however, that it was risk to have them all on the ship in close quarters for an extended period of time because of the risk that all of them could easily become infected if one of them had Covid-19.

It was revealed on Sunday the man had tested positive for the disease. It was the first community case in New Zealand since September 24.

Bloomfield said there were 29 close contacts of the man, including 21 on the ship off Napier, four household contacts, three port workers in Taranaki, and one workplace worker.

They will all be in isolation for 14 days, regardless of a negative test.

Test results of one workplace contact and two of four household contacts had tested negative, Bloomfield said.

Two other household contacts were awaiting test results.