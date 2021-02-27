Covid 19 coronavirus: What lockdown means for Round the Bays, Auckland Arts Festival and America's Cup

America's Cup unlikely to go ahead but organsiers say no decision has been made yet. Photo / Michael Craig

Thousands of people should have been up early for the annual Auckland Round the Bays event this morning - instead the city will be waking up to another level 3 lockdown.

The seven-day lockdown comes with social gathering restrictions that mean large gatherings are now longer possible - essentially shutting down many big events that were due to kick off this week including Round the Bays, the Auckland Arts Festival and possibly the start of the 36th America's Cup.

The rest of the country moves to level 2 - which also comes with some restrictions that will affect sporting matches like the cricket where crowds will either be limited, or unable to attend.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening with some of the big sporting events and festivals planned for this week.

ROUND THE BAYS:

-Sunday morning's Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is not going ahead. It is unclear at this stage if it will take place at a later date.

Sunday's Round the Bays will no longer go ahead. Photo / NZ Herald

AMERICA'S CUP:

The 36th America's Cup match was due to start in Auckland on Saturday March 6 and run until March 15. Organisers say they are reviewing the situation and will be working with the authorities and relevant agencies over the next few days to work through the implications.

America's Cup unlikely to go ahead but organsiers say no decision has been made yet. Photo / Michael Craig

AUCKLAND ARTS FESTIVAL:

-70 events were due to start on Thursday March 4 and run across 18 days. While there has not yet been any official announcement events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are unlikely to go ahead due to restrictions on how many people can gather at events.

-AAF policy stipulates that people will be entitled to refunds if events are cancelled due to Covid.

Shona McCullagh Auckland Arts Festival Director. Photo / John McDermott



CRICKET:

The following actions will be taken regarding upcoming Blackcaps and White Ferns games:

-Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned – but behind closed doors.

-Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds.

-Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead – will wait for Government advice re crowds.

-All ticket holders to receive full refunds.

Some games have been moved to other locations and there are restrictions on crowds at games out of Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald