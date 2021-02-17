Covid 19 coronavirus: What does level 2 mean for using public transport in Auckland?

An Auckland bus driver wear a face mask. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Aucklanders will be able to travel again once the region moves to alert level 2 tonight 11.59pm but they must do so in safe way.

And there are a number of rules and guidelines in place for those using public transport.

They include the use of face masks across the country on public transport services.

Here's what else you need to know about using public transport under level 2, according health authorities and Auckland Transport (AT).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this afternoon that Auckland will move to alert level 2 tonight while the rest of the country will shift to level 1.

Public transport will continue to operate but passengers are urged to maintain physical distancing from people they don't know while onboard.

People should not travel if they have a cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms, are awaiting a test or need to self-isolate.

And people aren't to travel to events which do not meet the requirements for gatherings at alert level 2. They are restricted to 100 people.

Face masks

At the conference also fronted by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, it was said that mask use on public transport across New Zealand will be required "for now".

Cabinet had not yet decided whether to mandate it indefinitely, said Ardern.

The decision on mandating mask use for all of New Zealand will likely happen at the same time they decide whether to mandate Covid Tracer scanning.

Face coverings are required on domestic flights.

They must also be worn by Auckland taxi and ride-share drivers. While it's not compulsory, passengers are strongly encouraged to wear them.

Public transport users need to mask-up before boarding. Photo / Alex Burton

Using the AT app

AT recommends avoiding travelling at peak times during level 2.

"This is to further ensure that safe physical distancing between staff and customers can be maintained."

AT's customer service centres are open.

Commuters can plan their travel ahead of time using the AT Mobile app or the journey planner on its website.

The app also displays the available capacity on bus or train services adjusted to alert level restrictions which lets passengers know if physical distancing is possible before boarding.

Bus drivers won't pick up any more passengers once a bus is at capacity.

Travelling in a safe way

Under level 2, Auckland commuters are urged to travel in "a safe way".

This includes:

• Following good hygiene practices.

• Keeping track of what travel services you use and who you have been in contact with.

• Staying distanced from groups of people you do not know, where possible.

• Minimising the number of places you stop on the way to your destination.

Auckland Transport also urges passengers to scan the NZ Covid Tracer app QR code displayed on public transport.

Paying for your trip

Fares will continue to be charged during level 2, AT said.

Cash is not accepted on public transport. Instead, customers need to tag on and off with their AT Hop card.

"We strongly recommend that you register your AT Hop card to help with contact tracing should it be required. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand," AT said.

A person on a bus wears a face mask in Henderson during alert level 2.5 last year. Photo / Alex Burton

Other ways to travel

E-scooters and e-bike rentals are back in action under alert level 2, provided they meet the physical distancing guidelines and other public health guidance, like cleaning.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff thanked Aucklanders for their efforts during alert level 3.

"I know it hasn't been easy. However, a short sharp lockdown was necessary to hit this outbreak on the head. We are not fully out of the woods yet, so we need to be cautious," he said.

"The vital thing now is for people to keep following the rules: wear a mask on public transport, continue scanning the QR codes and get tested if you are feeling unwell."

Read more about using public transport during Covid-19 alert levels at at.govt.nz.