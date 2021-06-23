Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington's Taranaki St testing site fully booked today

People queue for Covid-19 testing on Taranaki Street in central Wellington yesterday. Photo / Jack Crossland

Wellington's Taranaki street CBAC is fully booked out today as residents flock to get Covid-19 tests.

This comes as the capital begins its first full day under alert level 2 after a Covid-19 positive Australian man visited over the weekend.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Capital and Coast District Health Board said other CBACs and primary care centres across the region have capacity to take bookings and carry out testing.

"It should be noted that we have increased testing capacity across our regions – this includes standing up additional testing sites and extending the hours of some CBACs."

They said it was strongly encouraged that people book appointments and not present without an appointment.

Wellington moved into alert level 2 at 6pm yesterday - after a Covid-19 positive man from Sydney visited a spate of locations in the capital between Saturday and Monday, unaware he had the virus.

He is one of 37 people who are now confirmed with locally acquired cases in Sydney, as the Australian city grapples with an outbreak of the contagious Delta strain that is on the verge of getting out of control.



Deputy director of public health Dr Niki Stefanogiannis said community testing centres (CTCs) in Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt, and Upper Hutt experienced increased demand for testing yesterday and this was expected today as well.



As far as they are aware, she said no one who is symptomatic or who has been to a location of interest has been turned away from a CTC.

"CTC capacity fluctuates, as they are resourced and staffed to meet demand – which also fluctuates. Similarly, they are not able to provide the average amount of time that people presenting to a CTC will wait to get tested as wait times fluctuate with demand."

She said people arriving without an appointment may experience long wait times as CTCs need to prioritise those who have appointments, or are known to have been to a location of interest or who are symptomatic.

Four others with the Australian couple over the weekend - two from Palmerston North and two from Tauranga - have all tested negative for Covid and are isolating in their homes.

The 58 passengers on board the inbound flight, who were all considered close contacts, had been tracked down by New Zealand authorities, while those on the return flight to Sydney were being traced by New South Wales health officials.

Meanwhile, testing stations around the capital were swamped yesterday as it was revealed the man had visited popular tourist attraction Te Papa, which had around 2500 visitors on a wet Saturday afternoon.

A number of eateries were now closed for deep cleaning and staff required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that additional testing would be provided around the region by district health boards, which were prioritising tests for people who had been to exposure sites or displaying symptoms.

The restrictions for the Wellington region - including Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast - would stay in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.

A spate locations of interest have been released by health authorities.