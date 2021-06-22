Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington event organisers awaiting advice from health officials

Organisers of upcoming sporting events and functions in Wellington are awaiting advice from health authorities before making any decisions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Organisers of upcoming sporting events and functions in Wellington are awaiting advice from health authorities before making any decisions.

Authorities are now considering putting the capital into lockdown after an Australian man infected with the Delta strain of Covid-19 spent two-and-a-half days in Wellington doing "tourist things" before returning home to Sydney and testing positive.

Health authorities have released a number of locations of interests related to the case - which include Te Papa Tongarewa, The Rydges Hotel and the Jack Hackett's Bar.

Nine hundred people were due to attend tonight's Wellington Sport and Recreation Awards at TSB Arena.

Organiser John Grieve said they are waiting on further information on the latest Covid situation.

A major transport conference, T-Tech 21 which was set to be held in Wellington today and tomorrow and which featured speakers such as Minister of Transport Michael Wood, Auckland City councillor Efeso Collins and materials engineer Michelle Dickinson has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation.

Good move @Te_Papa on closing today after news of the #covid19 case - sadly we are having to cancel the @ITS_NZ #ttech21 conference but safety first ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PutiSCTiZZ — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) June 22, 2021

Sky Stadium is due to host an international rugby match on Saturday between Manu Samoa and the Māori All Blacks.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said unless there's community spread or a change in alert levels, the event will proceed.

The annual Wellington Marathon - attracting 5000 participants - is due to be held this weekend.

The first of a number of potential exposure sites are below:

• Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington, arrival at Wellington Airport, 12.05am, Saturday.

• Rydges Hotel, Featherston St, 12am, Saturday to 9.10am Monday.

• Unichem Wellington Pharmacy, Lambton Quay, 10.38am-11.48am, Saturday.

• Te Papa Tongarewa, 3.05pm-5.45pm, Saturday.

• Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, 4pm-5.45pm, Saturday.

• Jack Hackett's Bar, 8.45am-12am Saturday.