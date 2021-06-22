Covid 19 Coronavirus: Locations of interest set to be released after infected Sydney man's Wellington visit

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the Ministry is "assuming they were infectious in Wellington". Video / Newstalk ZB

The first locations of interest are expected to be released within the hour after an infected Sydney man visited a number of Wellington sites during a weekend trip across the Tasman.

Director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the man, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday afternoon, had visited "quite a number" of tourist attractions in the capital at the weekend.



The first places would be released shortly, he said.

The man and his partner flew in on Friday night just after midnight and returned home Monday.

Bloomfield this morning revealed the man, who was considered infectious during his time in Wellington, developed symptoms on the flight back.

He tested positive for Covid yesterday afternoon and is considered the first Australian traveller to have brought the infection to New Zealand and returned home.

Bloomfield said health officials spoke to him last night in order to compile a list of places he had visited.

Affected businesses would be contacted before the public was notified, he told NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking.

A public health alert was issued last night by New South Wales Health that identified two flights as exposure sites.

They are Qantas QF 163, that arrived in Wellington on June 19 at 12.12am and Air New Zealand flight NZ247 that departed on Monday at 10.13am.

All those on board the flights were considered close contacts and asked to get tested and isolated for 14 days.

Air New Zealand confirmed this morning the craft's operating crew had been asked to self-isolate and get tested.

The airline's chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the company was alerted last night that a passenger travelling from Wellington to Sydney on Monday had tested positive.

The aircraft was cleaned to usual standards upon arrival into Sydney and then again yesterday evening, he said.

Earlier the Ministry of Health said four close contacts had so far been identified and were now isolating.