Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington's first full day at alert level 2 sees testing sites busy, hospitality deflated

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or in MIQ to report.

People are erring on the side of caution and staying home in Wellington after the city moved into alert level 2 earlier in the week.

And as the city waits to see if the virus has spread after a man visited a range of locations while unknowingly infectious, it's adjusting to life under level 2.

A hospitality boss told RNZ operators in the capital were feeling deflated over the rise in alert levels - which brings with it a range of restrictions.

Restaurants, bars and cafes must seat customers, have one server per group of customers and no more than 100 people in a space.

Hospitality New Zealand president Jeremy Smith, who owns three Wellington bars and a hotel, said the uncertainty of the situation was playing on their minds.

"We just don't know what to expect," he told Morning Report.

Smith said he had accepted the alert level change – and was grateful it was only level 2, which still allowed for some trading.

Nurse busy testing people for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But based on the number of cancellations at the hotels, bars and restaurants, it appeared most people were erring on the side of caution and staying home, he told RNZ.

"We've still got wages to pay and bills to pay, so even a small amount of turnover does help."

Thousands of tests have been carried out since news of Wellington's Covid-19 case broke - with DHBs predicting the number of swabs carried out across the region alone on Wednesday exceeded 2100, five times the number the day before.

Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast District Health Boards (DHBs) said in a joint statement testing Covid-19 testing capacity would continue to be ramped up, including a new community testing centre opening at Te Papa carpark today from 8am-9pm.

People queue for Covid-19 testing on Taranaki Street in central Wellington. Photo / Jack Crossland

It comes after a testing site on Wellington's Taranaki St was fully booked out as people flocked to be swabbed.

Health authorities have asked people to book in advance for a test and not turn up without one.

Kāpiti man William Coutts has flu-like symptoms and lives with people who had been at exposure sites.

But he says when he contacted Team Medical in Kāpiti they said they couldn't test him because he wasn't a member or at one of the Covid-19 exposure sites.

He said his symptoms included "really dry coughing" and being very tired "all the time".

"I don't know why they're turning people away especially when they're advertising that it's free for everyone and you should get tested. That's the frustrating part."

Coutts said he didn't know what to do as it felt like you need a "good reason" to be tested.

Tū Ora Compass Health acting chief executive Justine Thorpe said the company was not aware of anyone being refused a Covid-19 test and those who had visited locations of interest and were symptomatic were being prioritised.

Tū Ora Compass Health is a primary health organisation (PHO) that supports 57 practices in the region, including Team Medical.

Thorpe said if someone symptomatic phones in, they may have their details taken and a community-based assessment centre call them back so an appointment can be arranged

"People living with others who have been at a location of interest may not be prioritised, however people who are symptomatic are prioritised and advised to isolate in the meantime.

"Medical centres have been experiencing high call volumes and are working hard to manage test requests for many people who may in some cases be anxious and frustrated."