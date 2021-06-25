Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington update - no community cases; wastewater tests clear

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

There are no new cases of coronavirus in the community, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Wastewater testing showed no Covid-19 had been detected around the Wellington region, Hipkins said at today's 1pm update.

Of the infected Australian traveller's 1752 contacts, 532 had returned a negative result. The rest were awaiting their results.

Just over 500 of the infected man's 1752 contacts were deemed close contacts and needed to self-isolate for the full 14 days, including a day 5 test.

The results of the traveller's genome testing were not yet known. Hipkins said it had not affected officials' decision-making as they were presuming the variant was Delta.

There were two new Covid cases in MIQ.

Hipkins said authorites were encouraged by today's results, but it was still early.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the test results from Wednesday and Thursday were important and would be available by Sunday. "We are not out of the woods yet."

Over 10,000 Covid tests were completed yesterday, including over 3000 in Wellington.

The permanent testing station on Taranaki St in Wellington was at capacity, but there were many other testing stations around the city, Hipkins said. Wait times were reasonably low.

Bloomfield said there were over 50 testing sites in the greater Wellington region. He urged anyone with symptoms and/or who had been at the places of interest at specified times to get tested.

Hipkins said people who had been around someone who had been at a place of interest did not need to be tested or self-isolate. They should just monitor their symptoms.

If they were at a location of interest and had a negative test earlier this week, people should continue to monitor their symptoms for the full 14 days.

Hipkins said the rules applied to all people who had been at the places of interest at the specified times, regardless of whether they were still in Wellington or not.

Hipkins said New Zealand was monitoring the Australian situation "very closely".

The recent case numbers in Sydney indicated the travel pause extension was the right call.

New location of interest

Earlier today, one location was added to the locations of interest: the men's toilets on the first level at the southern end of the domestic concourse of Wellington Airport.

Anyone who used the public bathroom between 9.15 - 9.30am on June 21 is being asked to stay home and get a test around day 5. If that test is negative they are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days.

Wellington is into its second day at alert level 2, which remains in force until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Bloomfield, speaking this morning with NewstalkZB's Mike Hosking, revealed there were no new cases reported in the community overnight.

"So far, so good - in that we haven't been notified about any positive tests," he said.

Bloomfield said today was pivotal. Wastewater testing, which was also an important signal, would also deliver test results today.

It was important to act early and decisively to get ahead of any outbreak, particularly one connected to a much more contagious variant, Bloomfield said.

Health officials are still to learn if genome test results of the Sydneysider who holidayed in Wellington over the weekend show he has the more contagious Delta variant.

It was taking longer to get the genome sequencing results for the infected Sydney man as staff in the laboratory in Australia were unwell, Bloomfield said.

Hipkins earlier said the the Government was working on the basis that the infected man had the more deadly variant.

ESR was now also carrying out daily tests on water samples from the Wellington region. The Health Ministry said so far nothing of concern had been detected.

Link to Bondi cluster

Yesterday New South Wales health officials confirmed an epidemiological link of the infected tourist to the Bondi cluster, providing reassurance the person did not contract Covid in Wellington.

The Health Ministry said four initial close contacts - two couples from Palmerston North and Tauranga - who were previously identified were isolating, following public health advice, and had all returned negative test results.

So far, 420 people have been identified as contacts – of those, 167 have been tested, 15 have returned a negative result, and the remaining were still waiting for results.

The ministry urged Wellingtonians to check locations of interest.

People who had been at these locations at the relevant time should immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and contact Healthline for advice on testing.

Experts said it was likely anyone who had caught Covid from the tourist would start to show signs of infection from today.

Meanwhile, the Government yesterday extended the pause on flights to New Zealand from Sydney for a further 12 days.