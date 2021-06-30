Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington restaurant already affected by Covid 19 traveller visit burgled overnight

The restaurant posted on their Instagram about the incident this morning. Photo / Supplied

A Wellington restaurant already suffering from impact of the Covid-19-positive Sydney traveller has reported a burglary last night.

Cuba St's Floriditas restaurant told Instagram followers this morning that the business was broken into by two men who "have excellent taste in wine and will be drinking rather well for a wee while".

The post said nobody was hurt and the restaurant was still able to trade normally today - however staff can't take calls because "they took the work phone too".

The establishment has been running with a skeleton crew after 19 staff were forced to isolate because of the Covid-positive Sydney traveller's visit.

Co-owner Julie Clark said they found out about the burglary after security monitors phoned her.

"We have been here 16 years and normally there's no one there and this time there were two guys there [on security footage]."

Clark said they're optomistic they can find the people involved.

"[There's] some quite good views of the people, forensics came this morning and dusted for fingerprints."

She said they are getting "extra thick bolts" on the door this afternoon.

They are not sure exactly what wine was stolen but the burgulars filled up a big laundry bag, she said.

"They left all the Champagne, which was great. I don't know until we've finished the stock take, but I think it was just things that were easily available."

Clark thought it was odd however that they took a lot of rosé.

She said it is frustrating given the difficult week they have had with a large amount of staff being in isolation for 14 days.

"Occasionally life throws you rubbish and you just have to deal with it."

Yesterday, co-owner Dominique McMillan said their first day in alert Level 1 had been quieter than expected but those who had come in were incredibly kind, supportive and generous.

"We reopened with heavily reduced hours on Monday, and we will be operating with those reduced hours between Monday and Saturday this week."

Police said they were called to the burglary at 1.44am.

"A scene examination has taken place and police are making inquiries into the matter. There is no information on what was taken in the break-in."