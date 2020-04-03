The first full working week of the new normal is almost over, most New Zealanders are holed up at home and relying on essential workers to keep the country running. So how are those workers getting on?
Supermarkets
Countdown says demand is still high in supermarkets, as people continue to stock up on food.
"Our supply chain was extremely destabilised by the past months shopping, which has caused the impact we're still working through now," Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said.
Truck drivers unable to find toilets to use or a hot drink at the beginning at the week have had a reprieve, as councils open up public toilets for their use and a petrol station chain is serving hot drinks again.
"It's those things that you take for granted, but when life is a bit tougher and there are fewer people working, and there's more anxiety, not being able to get a cup of coffee actually can make a big difference."
Farmers
Farmers say they're coping well through the lockdown and are pleased they're able to help produce food for the country during such an uncertain time.
Federated Farmers president Katie Milne said the drought was complicating their work, but by and large farmers were getting on okay.