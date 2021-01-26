Covid-19 coronavirus: Waitangi Day, Battle of Te Ruapekapeka events to go ahead

Waitangi Day commemorations will still go ahead this year, but with safety measures in place to protect whānau against Covid-19. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Commemorations for Waitangi Day and The Battle of Te Ruapekapeka are still going ahead in Tai Tokerau, but the National Iwi Chairs Forum will be held virtually.

The recent positive Covid case in Northland prompted questions around whether the events would be called off.

However, both Waitangi Day and Te Ruapekapeka commemorations are still continuing, with safety measures in place.

Pita Tipene, chairman of Waitangi National Trust and interim chairman of Te Ruapekapeka Trust, said there was no reason to pull the pin at this stage.

"We're continuing on as we always do but of course with a heightened sense of precautions that we have to put in place to keep everyone safe," he said.

Tipene said there would be visible QR codes at Waitangi, hand sanitiser "everywhere", and some masks available for those who wish to wear them.

Meanwhile, Huhana Lyndon, event manager for The Battle of Te Ruapekapeka commemorations, said there would be "strong measures" in place regarding traffic management, QR codes, sanitation and masks for the events being held on February 2 and 3.

"It's so whānau can feel assured that they can attend and participate safely while remembering our ancestors who participated in the wars."

Tipene said if anything changed it would be communicated with the public as quickly as possible, meanwhile Lyndon wanted to remind people all official information will be available via the Te Ruapekapeka 175 Facebook page.

Tipene said it was important to keep everyone safe.

"We're making sure that we're saying if people are feeling unwell, they shouldn't come along - for kaumatua and kuia in particular, they really like to come to these events and we need to take care of them."

However, the annual iwi chairs forum at Waitangi will now be held via a mass online hui.

"It's hardly ideal, but it is going ahead via Zoom or something similar," said Tipene.