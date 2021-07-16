Covid 19 coronavirus: Urgent MIQ spots for Kiwi travellers stuck in NSW all gone until at least July 29

"The spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances have been fully allocated for managed return flights from NSW," an MIQ spokesperson said. Photo / William Terite

Anyone wanting to apply to urgently return to New Zealand from New South Wales must wait until at least July 29 after all spots in managed isolation were snapped up.

The quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and NSW was paused as the Australian state grappled with a Covid-19 community outbreak. NSW recorded 97 new cases today and is staring down a month-long lockdown.

People trapped by the travel pause have been able to apply for an exemption to return under urgent circumstances - for which 200 of 1000 rooms had been set aside.

"The spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances have been fully allocated for managed return flights from New South Wales," an MIQ spokesperson said.

However if people normally live in New Zealand, are stranded in NSW and meet the eligibility criteria, they may still be able to return home on a managed return flight.

That needs to be done by talking directly to the airlines.

Health workers at the Bondi Beach drive-through Covid testing clinic in Sydney on June 26. Photo / Getty Images

"No further applications for urgent or exceptional travel are being accepted after 5pm AUS EST / 7pm NZT.

"People who have already applied and are not already allocated a flight, and people who apply up until applications close today will be waitlisted for possible future flights after 29 July. They will be contacted directly about this."

Anyone in Australia who is unable to return home to New Zealand should continue to shelter in place and follow all local advice.