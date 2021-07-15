Covid 19 coronavirus: Most of infected Playa Zahara crew to go to Christchurch MIQ

The Playa Zahara fishing vessel registered in Spain. Photo / Supplied

Most of the crew who have tested positive for Covid-19 on a ship heading from Taranaki to Christchurch will go into MIQ on arrival - but not all.

Sixteen of the 18 crew of the Spanish-flagged Playa Zahara have tested positive.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said on arrival at Lyttelton Port, 13 of them will be moved to a quarantine facility in Christchurch.

This includes the two people who returned negative results.

Five crew are considered to be at the end of their infections and will remain onboard to maintain the safety of the vessel, the spokesperson said.

The crew arrived in New Zealand on June 18 and spent two days at a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

They provided negative pre-departure tests before arriving in New Zealand and tested negative before boarding the ship, they said.

The Playa Zahara was near the coast of Kaikōura at about 8am on Friday morning.

The Playa Zahara was near the coast of Kaikōura at about 8am on Friday morning. Photo / Enautical

"The transport of the 13 crew to the quarantine facility will be done using standard Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols, including the use of appropriate PPE.

"IPC protocols will also be adhered to for the ship while it is docked at the port."

The ministry has provided advice on the best way to safely manage both the crew remaining onboard and those being transferred to MIQ, they said.

The timing of the ship's arrival to Christchurch is dependant on things such as weather and speed but an estimated time would not be provided for security reasons.

Swabs of the crew were taken in Port Taranaki on Tuesday after reports of a flu-like illness on board.

The vessel had requested access to the port for a scheduled crew change.

It is the second fishing vessel in New Zealand waters dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Viking Bay is now tied up at Queen's Wharf in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Viking Bay was the vessel that first reported a Covid case among its crew, with two mariners confirmed as having Covid-19 last week.

A further 13 crew members tested positive this week and have been transferred to an on-shore managed isolation facility in Wellington. Both fishing vessels are Spanish-flagged.

The two vessels are not fishing in New Zealand waters and are not associated with the New Zealand fishing industry.