Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on New Zealand's cases as new strain grips UK

The Ministry of Health is providing an update on the latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Health is providing an update on the latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand as a top epidemiologist warns we will see the new variant of Covid-19 from the UK here within the next few weeks.

There were six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand reported over the weekend, all in managed isolation.

Top health officials in the UK say there is no evidence the new variant is more deadly, or will react differently to vaccines, but it was proving to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible, the BBC reports.

The mutated strain of the COVID-19 virus found in England is more transmissible. Video / BBC

Kiwi epidemiologist Michael Baker said the new Covid-19 strain was only a problem for New Zealand if the virus was imported.

"Basically every time we get an infected person going into a MIQ facility in New Zealand, it increases the risk of outbreaks because mistakes happen and it's a tough virus to control."

The new cases reported over the weekend had come from South Africa, Australia, the United States and the Netherlands and had all been moved into quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health said.

One arrived on December 8 from South Africa. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 8 from Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 10 from the United States. This person tested positive around day 7. They were tested as they are a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. This person is now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on December 15 from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 15 from South Africa. This case has tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.