Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new MIQ cases as Melbourne outbreak forces gathering restrictions

Kiwi travellers warned as Melbourne outbreak grows. Video / ABC News

Kiwis who have visited Melbourne since May 11 are being asked to monitor for Covid symptoms after a fifth community case in the city.

Officials are "actively monitoring" the situation in Melbourne and remaining in close contact with Australian health authorities.

Overnight a Melbourne man in his 60s became the fifth person in the community to contract the infection.

A raft of new restrictions will be introduced across Melbourne tonight as Victoria's new Covid-19 cluster continues to grow.

NZ officials are asking that anyone who visited Melbourne since May 11 to monitor for symptoms and seek advice from Healthline if any develop.

"Information about locations of interest are provided on the Victoria Health website and are being updated regularly so please keep checking for updates if you have been in Melbourne.

"Anyone in New Zealand who has been at a location of interest in Melbourne at the specified time should contact Healthline as soon as possible for advice on isolating and testing."

The ministry said a further update is expected to be provided this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters earlier today in Dunedin, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand health officials are "in close contact" with those in Melbourne.

She said the Government is are having a "discussion as a team" if there are any impacts on two-way travel.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins would have an update later today.

Meanwhile there are two new Covid cases to report today in managed isolation in this country.

They are both travellers from Japan, the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 22.

Victorian health chiefs are warning locals to "ready themselves" for further cases in the state's most recent Covid outbreak.

The ministry said it was "actively monitoring" the situation but not recommending closing our travel bubble with Victoria at this stage.

"The ministry's current assessment is that the public health risk is appropriately managed through the actions taken by Victorian health authorities," it said.

Anyone who has visited Melbourne since May 11 was being advised to monitor for symptoms and seek advice on testing from Healthline if any develop.

The ministry also warned potential travellers that the situation could quickly change.

"Anyone planning to travel to Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted," it said.

It also told Kiwis to check the growing list of locations of interest.

Yesterday the ministry said there were just 24 active cases in New Zealand, with just four new cases who had arrived on Saturday from India.