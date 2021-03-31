Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases in MIQ, no new cases in community

Watch: Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as does Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall.

There are no new Covid-19 community cases to report today and two new Covid-19 border-related cases to report in managed isolation.

The two new cases both arrived on separate flights from India, via the United Arab Emirates, on March 28 and 29 respectively.

The first arrival returned a positive test on day one of routine testing, and the second on day zero routine testing.

They are both in Auckland managed isolation and quarantine.

Ten people have recovered since yesterday, meaning the total number of cases is 72 - all in managed isolation.

It comes after another day of zero cases reported in the community and two border-related cases - in managed isolation - yesterday.

Yesterday's new cases tested positive around their day 1 round of testing, the Ministry of Health said.

Officials said they travelled to New Zealand together and were on a flight from India, via United Arab Emirates, that arrived on Saturday (March 27).

The flight is also the same one as the 10 positive cases reported the day before.

"They have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility."

The statement said the recent positive cases do not necessarily indicate an issue with pre-departure testing; since people may not have been infectious at the time of pre-departure testing.

"They may have been incubating the virus at the time or be exposed to the virus after being tested."

The ministry also acknowledged that it did not consider the recent cases from India "entirely unexpected," given the country is currently reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases worldwide.

"These cases again underscore the value of having the day 0/1 testing in place.

"All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 test results come back."

Today's results come as Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins put on a brave face for the cameras when he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in front of media this morning.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Ropata Health in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Swapping the usual suit jacket for a white "Unite against Covid-19" T-shirt, the minister gave a somewhat nervous laugh after being asked to roll up his sleeve.

"I'm not gonna watch...I'm gonna look this way," he said.

Asked by a reporter how he felt about needles, usually, he said: "I'm not a great fan - no."

But there was nothing to worry about when the nurse gave him his first jab; saying with a huge grin and laugh: "Didn't even feel it. There you go - see?"