Covid 19 coronavirus: Two cases of Covid-19 in MIQ, none in community

On Friday, there were no new cases of Covid-19 reported. Photo / Alex Burton

There are two cases of Covid-19 in Managed Isolation and none in the community.

One confirmed case travelled from Lebanon and tested positive on day 10.

The other case travelled from Saudi Arabia and tested positive on day zero.

This brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 16.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 4626 people flew from Melbourne airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, compared to the initial estimation of 5000 travellers.

However, 89 people from Melbourne are yet to be found after an order to get a Covid test and self-Isolate.

Less than half of the 4626 people identified have been tested and returned a negative result.

Earlier today, Victoria recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing the state's outbreak to 49 cases.

Victoria is in its third day of a seven-day lockdown.

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that New Zealand's travel bubble with Victoria would be paused for another seven days.

That means people will not be able to travel between the two locations without the need to quarantine until at least 7.58pm on Friday, June 4.

Anybody who had been in one of the locations of interest in Victoria couldn't travel to New Zealand for at least 14 days after they had been at the location, Hipkins said.

People who had visited one of those locations could not travel to New Zealand even if they had a negative Covid-19 test, Hipkins said.

Anyone who has travelled to New Zealand after being in the greater Melbourne area since May 20 was now required to be tested and to isolate, Bloomfield said. That is in addition to those who travelled to New Zealand since May 11.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) is set to arrive in Queenstown this afternoon. Photo / Pool

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to touch down in Queenstown this afternoon from Canberra with his wife Jenny and a delegation - all of whom must have tested negative for Covid-19 under current entry conditions to New Zealand after the outbreak in Melbourne.

Morrison's programme includes a powhiri, a wreath laying, a business reception, informal talks, formal talks and a working lunch.