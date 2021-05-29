Covid 19 coronavirus: Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first dose of vaccine

The Duchess of Cambridge had her first vaccine dose administered at the Science Museum. Photo / Twitter

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first Covid vaccination, lending her public support to the drive to inoculate Britain.

The Duchess, wearing a short sleeved white top to make the process easier, was photographed receiving the jab at the Science Museum in London, where an NHS volunteer administered the vaccine.

She wrote on Twitter: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing."

Latest figures show that 38,871,200 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with 24,478,052 receiving the second dose. That means a total of 63,349,252 doses of vaccine have been issued since the roll-out began in January.

The Duchess, 39, is the latest member of the Royal family to be photographed receiving the vaccine.

Her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, shared a photograph showing him being vaccinated by NHS staff, also at the Science Museum, earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously urged people to get the Covid vaccine, saying it is "really important".

Prince William said in February that the uptake had been "amazing" but added: "We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it."

Speaking during a video call with two women who have been shielding since last March because of health complications, the Duchess added: "I hope [the vaccine] comes as a huge relief in the end.

"I know there's maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives and confidence as well as we go forward into the spring, that would be great."