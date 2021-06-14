Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's cases, confusion over whether Auckland patient in intensive care

A Covid positive case at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland is now in intensive care. Photo / Dean Purcell

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation to report today.

Two patients taken to Middlemore Hospital remain in a stable condition, the Ministry of Health said in today' update.

The statement fails to address the fact that the ministry's website had said one of the patients had been transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit.

However a Counties-Manukau District Health Board has now said this is not the case.

"We have no Covid patients in ICU at this time," a spokeswoman told the Herald.

"Both of the Covid patients we have here are in a stable condition."

When the Herald asked the ministry earlier today about its website stating that the patient was in ICU a spokesperson said this would be addressed in today's 1pm update.

However the statement ignores any mention of intensive care, merely stating: "The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

"For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients' care will be released."

The Ministry of Health has updated its 'case details' page on its website; which now shows a -1 in the ICU section - indicating the person who was in ICU has since been transferred out of it.

However, that fact that one of the pair had been transferred to the intensive care unit was not highlighted in the statement.

The "case details" page shows one person is in hospital, but not in ICU, and one person in ICU.

"Two people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital," the Ministry of Health said in yesterday's update.

"Both are in a stable condition and were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities."

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon they would be providing an update on both cases in its statement this afternoon.

On Friday the ministry said two people with Covid-19 were being treated at Middlemore Hospital. Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility, one on Thursday afternoon and the other one overnight on Tuesday.

The last instance of Covid patients needing intensive care treatment anywhere in New Zealand was during Auckland's August outbreak, nearly nine months ago.

No new historical cases were reported yesterday. Two previously reported cases reported on May 6 and had been investigated as historical cases have since been confirmed to be so.

One of those cases was a returnee from India. The other case was someone who had from the US.

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 2352.