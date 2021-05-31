Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's cases and update from Ministry of Health

Victoria's health authorities are "extremely concerned" about a new mystery case of Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

The Ministry of Health is set to reveal the latest Covid-19 figures, while in Australia the state of Victoria is scrambling to trace a "mystery case" at a Melbourne aged-care facility.

A statement from the ministry will be released at 1pm today.

On Sunday, there were two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and none in the community in this country.

One of the confirmed cases travelled from Lebanon and tested positive on day 10.

The other case travelled from Saudi Arabia and tested positive on day zero.

That brought the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 16.

Meanwhile, Victoria's health authorities are "extremely concerned" about a new mystery case of Covid-19.

One of the state's five new Covid cases today was a worker at an aged-care facility in Melbourne's west.

Health authorities were trying to determine how the female healthcare worker at Arcare Maidstone, who lives in Altona, caught the virus.

She was asymptomatic and wore a mask when she worked shifts on Wednesday and Thursday at the aged-care home.

"The aged-care positive case is an extreme concern to us," testing commander Jeroen Weimar told reporters today.

"It is our most vulnerable and sensitive setting."

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that New Zealand's travel bubble with Victoria would be paused for another seven days.

That means people will not be able to travel between the two locations without the need to quarantine until at least 7.58pm on Friday, June 4.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 4626 people flew from Melbourne airport to New Zealand between May 20-25, compared to the initial estimation of 5000 travellers.

However, 89 people from Melbourne are yet to be found after an order to get a Covid test and self-isolate.

Less than half of the 4626 people identified have been tested and returned a negative result.