Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's cases ahead of Cook Islands travel bubble update

Health officials are due to provide an update on the latest Covid situation in the country at 1pm.

Today's announcement comes after four new cases were identified in managed isolation yesterday, since the Ministry of Health's last update on Friday.

No cases of the virus have been reported in the community.

Meanwhile, there is speculation in the Cook Islands that Sunday, May 16 (NZT) is understood to be the day a two-way travel bubble will begin with New Zealand. The date is set to be announced by the NZ Government after a Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the announcement this afternoon would bring "ultimately good news" for both New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

No new historical cases - which are not considered to be infectious - have been reported either.

Authorities also had more good news to share; in that four people who were previously reported to have contracted the virus had since recovered.

As of yesterday, the total number of active cases in New Zealand stood at 24.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country was 2262.

Since January 1 of this year, 50 historical cases have been reported - out of a total of 446 cases.

Today's update, in the form of a statement, comes after flights between Perth and New Zealand resumed today after new confirmed cases were found in Perth over the weekend.

A security guard at a managed isolation and quarantine facility tested positive for the virus in Perth. Later, officials there confirmed that his two housemates had also tested positive for Covid-19.

The Australia and New Zealand travel bubble continues. Photo / Michael Craig

The scare resulted in direct flights from the city to New Zealand being grounded as authorities in Perth tried to work out whether or not the virus had spread further into the community - and if a sudden lockdown needed to happen as a result.

A meeting was held between Australian and NZ health officials yesterday to assess the situation and concluded that the risk to public health in New Zealand was low.

Flights would be able to start again from today, Kiwi authorities said.

However, anyone in Australia - including Kiwis - who had been at one of the locations of interest identified in Perth cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days of that exposure.

New Qld direction kicks in as WA records three new cases



Anyone in Queensland who has been to a declared COVID-19 exposure site in Western Australia during the risk period specified is automatically required to quarantine.



Read more https://t.co/rhB8tJLsl2 — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) May 2, 2021

People who have been in Perth from April 27 are asked to check the Western Australian Government website for locations of interest and ongoing advice about needing to be isolated or getting tested.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health officials were also worth to contact anyone who arrived in the country from Perth from that date.

Meanwhile, yesterday's update also showed that just over 2 million Covid tests had been processed by laboratories.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday was 3729 tests processed.