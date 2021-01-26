Covid 19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers update, Northland test results

Whether there are any new positive cases of Covid-19 in the community is set to be revealed at the Government's 1pm press conference.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on the latest test results.

So far there have been no new cases in the community connected to the Northland woman who tested positive on Sunday after leaving managed isolation on January 13.

Yesterday contact tracers had identified 16 potential close contacts of the woman and of those 15 had tested negative, including her husband, and the results were still pending of the last contact.

And more than 1500 people have been tested around Northland without a positive result.

The woman has the highly infectious South African strain of the virus and health officials are investigating how the woman, who returned from the Netherlands, caught the virus.

One close contact's test result pending

Earlier today Bloomfield said the result of the last close contact of the infected Northland woman was still to come through.

He said the reason was because it was only taken yesterday.

Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that he did not think MIQ facilities were "too loose" in managing returnees, but procedures were still being reviewed to tighten any gaps that came to light.

He said any expert comments that highlighted flaws in how facilities were operating were always taken seriously.

A total of 102,000 people had come through MIQ since the facilities were established to manage returning Kiwis last year.

Bloomfield remained confident the Pfizer vaccine would arrive in this country in the first quarter.

Medsafe was expected to give approval for the vaccine next Tuesday at the earliest.

"We are confident of getting the vaccine when we said we'll get it," he said.

The Pullman Hotel, where the Northland woman was believed to have been infected, was audited yesterday. Bloomfield said it was now considered "really unlikely" that she was infected via the facility's air conditioning system.

"We did an audit on the Pullman Hotel yesterday on the infection prevention control. We've expedited a look at the ventilation system. The ventilation system is really unlikely, we haven't seen that as an issue around the globe, but we are not leaving any stone unturned."

Yesterday 157 Pullman Hotel staff had been tested, along with 192 guests currently in the facility. Of those, 30 still have test results to come and all others tested negative.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced Medsafe approval for the Pfizer vaccine could happen as early as next week and frontline border workers will be the first to receive it.