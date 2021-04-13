Covid-19 coronavirus: Today's case numbers as officials scramble to vaccinate border staff

The Ministry of Health are set to reveal the latest Covid-19 figures this afternoon while health officials scramble to ensure all border staff are vaccinated by the end of the month.
Yesterday, it was revealed that 538 MIQ staff were yet to receive the jab and had until April 30 to do so or they wouldn't be redeployed.
That was announced after director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said a second security guard who worked at the Grand Millennium and had tested positive for Covid-19 had also not been vaccinated.
The person had wanted to get the vaccine but was in isolation, Bloomfield told media yesterday.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned that the bar for these workers not getting the Covid-19 vaccination before the end of the month is "very high".
"There is essentially no reason that we consider acceptable."
She confirmed yesterday that 86 per cent of MIQ staff – some 3472 workers – have received the vaccine which left 538 who had not.
Act leader David Seymour said waiting until the end of the month for all MIQ workers to be vaccinated was unacceptable, given the risk of another community outbreak.
He said the Government should use the powers afforded to it under the Covid-19 Act to tell unvaccinated frontline MIQ staff if they haven't got the jab by this Sunday, "don't come in on Monday".
"Stop pussyfooting about and take the necessary steps to protect New Zealanders and the economy from another outbreak of Covid-19," he said of Ardern.
There were seven new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation yesterday, with three of those linked to existing cases.
MIQ Brigadier Jim Bliss said his team were continuing to review their processes but no significant findings had come out of that audit.
But he said the security guard was not tested in the "period of infection". The man's last test was April 8.
"It is a concern ... and we will have to look at strengthening that process," Bliss said.
Bliss said his team was still investigating when the security guard was last tested but he was concerned it wasn't within the 14-day testing policy.
He said the focus was now on established the cause of infection.