Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing station queues and extended hours, GPs open

A testing station has been set up at Papatoetoe High School. Photo / Dean Purcell

Covid test sites in Auckland, Waikato and Taranaki are running at full capacity and the Ministry of Health is asking for patience with possible delays.

The Ministry is asking people not to rush to a centre if they are well, or if they were not at one of the locations of interest.

Only people who were at the locations of interest at the times stated need to get a test.

"If you have symptoms but have not been to a location of interest, stay home and call Healthline for advice," it said in a release.

"We are anticipating high demand at our Covid-19 testing sites and delays are possible, so our request is to please be patient."

Queue of cars waiting to get into Papatoetoe High School in Auckland for Covid testing. Photo / Dean Purcell

Wet weather on day one of Auckland's alert level 3 lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland

Auckland is at alert level 3 and the rest of the country at alert level 2 for 72 hours, after a family of three tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19 on Valentine's Day.

More than 1,000 tests were carried out in Auckland yesterday at community testing centres.

Health New Lynn, the Whanau Ora Community Clinic in Wiri, Otara Community Testing Centre and Botany Testing Centre are running extended hours today, with some open until 8 o'clock in the evening.

More information on testing station hours in Auckland is available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

A testing site is also available at Papatoetoe High School for students, teachers and their families only. This is the school Case B attended.

Sky Chef, where Case A worked, have testing onsite for staff and their families today.

Waikato

There are three testing sites in Waikato, including the permanent community testing centre at Founders Theatre in Hamilton.

The other two are pop-up centres, at Claudelands Event Centre and Otorohanga Sport Club.

Opening hours can be found on the DHB website.

Taranaki

In Taranaki, where the Covid cases visited over Waitangi weekend, Covid testing is available at Taranaki Base Hospital, MediCross Urgent Care & GP Clinic, Hawera Hospital, Waitara Health Centre, and Ôpunake Health Centre/Coastal Care.

The queue at Taranaki Base Hospital community testing centre in New Plymouth this morning. Photo / Jamie Morton

GPs stay open

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners is reminding Aucklanders that general practices are open for business at alert level 3.

The college's medical director Dr Bryan Betty says it's important that people continue to seek medical advice if they feel unwell.

"I know that the Covid-19 pandemic can make it seem like everyday life changes in an instant," said Betty, "But the fact is that our ongoing health care needs still require medical attention and it's important that if there's an issue that people contact their GP."

In-person GP consultations are available if required, and health clinics will direct patients on how to see their GP safely, including offering remote consultations by phone or video.

Patients with GP appointments for routine care should call first to check whether these can go ahead at level 3.

"Just remember that while you're GP is open for business, it's best to call first," said Betty.