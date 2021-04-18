Covid-19 coronavirus: Tearful reunions set as NZ/Australia travel bubble opens

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight NZ103 takes off from Auckland International Airport bound for Sydney in October. Photo / Supplied

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight NZ103 takes off from Auckland International Airport bound for Sydney in October. Photo / Supplied

When Sydney-based Rowan Heath sees her 85-year-old mother Heather in Auckland today, it will be one of many tearful reunions as quarantine-free flights finally begin between New Zealand and Australia.

Rowan, a 58-year-old teacher from Manly, will be one of the first Australians to take advantage of the transtasman travel bubble opening when she lands about 4.30pm.

About 400 quarantine-free flights per week will arrive and depart Auckland Airport on transtasman routes operated by Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Qantas by the end of April - a stark contrast to the 36 flights to and from Australia in the first week of April.

LISTEN LIVE TO NEWSTALK ZB

As confidence in the bubble grows, experts believe Australian travellers could shoot at least $1 billion into the national economy - a godsend for struggling local businesses hit by the global pandemic and 12-month border closure.

With her two brothers also in Australia, Rowan spoke to the Herald about how hard the separation from her beloved mother had been.

"At the beginning, she was very, very teary saying, 'I'm never going to see you again', and we were like, 'No it's okay', but at 85 you just don't know."

"It has been awful, but thank goodness for digital technology because otherwise it would have been absolutely horrendous," she said.

Normally, Rowan crossed the ditch about four times a year. Now her whānau would be spacing out their trips to share time with their mother, who is in a rest home.

Rowan expressed her gratitude for how New Zealand handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I've been really happy knowing that [mum] has been there, knowing that she's safe."

More than 5000 Air New Zealand passengers are booked to travel between the two countries on Monday aboard 30 flights between Brisbane, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Sydney, and Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said he relished the ability to bring whānau together again.

"We're humbled to be part of these reunions and reconnecting people who have missed out on so much over the last year."

He anticipated the national carrier would operate more than 300 flights per week come the July school holidays.

Customers should plan to check-in at least three hours prior to departure on transtasman flights. Masks are required on board and in the airports.

The Australian Travel Declaration must be completed at least 72 hours before departure, along with any state declarations. More details can be found at airnz.click/QFT2AU.

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood expected potential travellers to be cautious at first, as confidence in the bubble grew.

"We saw it unfold in the domestic market, where passenger numbers have gradually recovered since New Zealand began moving out of lockdown nearly a year ago."

Auckland Airport should look a lot busier than this throughout the week. Photo / Alex Burton

From Wellington this week, there will be 27 return flights to Australia increasing to about 40 per week by the end of May. Pre-Covid, Australia and the Cook Islands accounted for 66 per cent of Wellington Airport's international travel.

Tourism New Zealand is predicting Australian travellers could bring in at least $1b by the end of the year.

In 2019, Australian visitors accounted for 19 per cent of the total international tourism market spend in Auckland with a value of about $933m.

In a joint statement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the start of two-way quarantine-free travel reflected the sustained efforts of both countries in managing the virus.

Morrison called today's milestone a "win-win" for Australians and New Zealanders. "Both countries have done a remarkable job in protecting our communities from Covid and two-way flights are an important step in our road out."

Ardern said it was "truly exciting" to start quarantine-free travel with Australia. "Be it returning family, friends or holiday makers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself.

"The bubble marks a significant step in both countries' reconnection with the world and it's one we should all take a moment to be very proud of."

The Tasman leaders said in the statement that Australia and New Zealand were exploring opportunities to expand quarantine-free travel to other countries in the Pacific when it is safe to do so.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff welcomed the bubble's anticipated boost to local business, as well as its social benefits.

"The lockdowns have been tough for everyone on both sides of the Tasman, and I know there will be many people who will be thrilled to be reunited with their loved ones, here and in Australia.

"It will give a much-needed boost to those involved in providing tourism, hospitality and retail services, whose jobs and businesses were badly affected by the border closure caused by the pandemic."