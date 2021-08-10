Covid 19 coronavirus: Tauranga ship pilot's infection linked to Queensland taxi driver

PM Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister on unvaccinated Tauranga Port workers exposed to crew members aboard the container ship Rio de la Plata. Video / Mark Mitchell

A marine pilot connected to a container ship struck by Covid-19 - and now off the coast of Tauranga - has been linked to a taxi driver in Australia who has tested positive for Covid.

Queensland health authorities have confirmed the infected pilot linked to the Rio de la Plata vessel has the same Delta strain as a taxi driver in Cairns.

Australian health officials believe the unvaccinated taxi driver, aged in his 60s, caught the virus from the marine pilot who he drove to the Cairns Airport on July 26.

The pilot, however, is said to be fully vaccinated.

Just one more Covid test result is due back from more than 100 Tauranga port workers tested after being onboard the ship.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media this morning that 110 swabs had been taken from workers at the Port of Tauranga after they were potentially exposed to Covid-19 on board the Rio de la Plata.

The Ministry of Health's usual 1pm statement is set to give an update on the situation after it was confirmed that 11 of the 21 crew had tested positive for Covid-19.

Port of Tauranga officials have acknowledged the stress and worry facing their port workers, saying: "Victim blaming and abuse is not helpful."

"Our primary concern is for the port worker - including our pilots - who have been put in a very stressful situation."

A statement released just after 11am said Port of Tauranga had not officially received any information from the Ministry of Health regarding the test results for staff who had come close to the Rio de la Plata.

They had only been advised informally that 109 negative tests had come back in this round of "urgent testing".

It is not known exactly how many staff members work specifically for Port of Tauranga, but officials say all of their frontline staff are vaccinated against Covid-19.

But there are dozens of companies that work on the port," the statement said.

"Vaccinations have been available at Port of Tauranga since March. But the border order making vaccination compulsory was only introduced on July 14."

Port of Tauranga said they strongly support vaccination and have provided information sessions and vaccination centres on site.

They are due to host two other vaccination clinics at the port over the next two weeks.

Officials said despite getting fully vaccinated against the virus, staff continued to carry out other precautions such as cleaning frequently, using personal protective equipment and physically distancing themselves from a ship's crew.

Regular Covid-19 testing was also carried out.

"These precautions were followed by all workers who boarded the Rio de la Plata last week. Port of Tauranga treats all vessels as if they have Covid-19 on board."

Port officials revealed more details showing what happened just before authorities realised the vessel was linked to a Covid positive case in Australia.

The ship was tied up at the Port of Tauranga for three days last week - from 6pm on Wednesday to 2pm Saturday.

The day before it was tied up at the port - on Tuesday - port officials received an alert from Maritime NZ saying the ship had been boarded two weeks before by an Australian pilot who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite that alert, Maritime NZ cleared the ship for pilot boarding, Port of Tauranga says.

A medical officer of health at the local public health unit also cleared the ship to berth.

"A Port of Tauranga pilot boarded the vessel at approximately 5pm on Wednesday and brought the ship in to the Tauranga Container Terminal.

"At about 9pm, Customs NZ unexpectedly shut down operations on the ship and the local public health unit advised Port of Tauranga that our pilot and the stevedores unloading the ship should go home and isolate while awaiting further instructions."

By Thursday morning, however, Government agencies and the public health unit are said to have advised port officials that operations could resume again on the vessel and that there was no need for workers to isolate.

The container terminal at Port of Tauranga is now operating at about 50 per cent capacity, until workers are formally advised they can return to work.

Some staff members are set to be re-tested today, however, the statement said.

All but one of the 110 test results had come back when Ardern spoke with reporters this morning.

The last person's result was expected later today, she said, as their test needed to be carried out again. Ardern acknowledged that that was not unusual.

It comes as New Zealand continues to report zero cases of community transmission of Covid-19.

Two new positive cases in managed isolation facilities were reported in yesterday's MoH update.

The two people affected are travelling together and arrived on a flight from Iraq, via Qatar, on Sunday (August 8).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Both tested positive on day one of their routine tests and are staying in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland.

The ministry also said two people are now regarded to be historical cases in MIQ; while 10 people previously reported to have the virus have now recovered.

The number of active cases in New Zealand now stands at 36. Since the start of the year, 116 historical cases of Covid-19 have been reported out of a total of 716 cases.

The seven day-rolling average of new cases found at the border stands at two.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 2534.