Covid 19 coronavirus: Suspected case visited an Auckland paint shop

An Auckland paint store will be closed for the next few days after it was visited by a person who could have Covid.

The Mt Roskill Resene ColorShop said in a message tonight it has been advised that a person suspected of having Covid visited the store November 20 between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

"Our Mt Roskill team are following Auckland Regional Public Health Service advice and are being tested for Covid-19 and self-isolating until they receive a negative test result. No Resene staff are showing any symptoms."

The store said ARPH has also advised the customers are considered to be at very low risk and are not required to get tested or to stay in self-isolation, unless they develop symptoms.

"As a precaution, the Mt Roskill Resene ColorShop will be cleaned before reopening."

No other Resene ColorShop stores are affected.

It comes after an Air New Zealand staffer tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Shanghai on Sunday.

The crew member visited Animates Manukau on Saturday, November 21, but also made brief visits to a number of other businesses and shops on both Friday and Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said today that anyone who was at the pet store on Saturday November 21 between 1.22pm and 2.11pm should get tested.

Further locations the crew member visited may be notified as investigations continue.

