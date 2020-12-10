Covid 19 coronavirus: Six new cases in managed isolation

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation since Wednesday.

There are no new community cases.

Of the six new cases, five are active and one is historical:

• One case arrived in New Zealand on November 26, from South Africa via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on December 1, from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with two confirmed cases, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on December 3, from the United Kingdom via United Arab Emirates. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 3 from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive at routine testing at around day three, and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived on December 3 from the United Arab Emirates. This person was tested because they were in a travel bubble with a confirmed case, and is at the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on December 7, from the United Kingdom via Singapore, and was tested upon arrival because they were symptomatic. Serology testing revealed this case is historical and therefore not infectious. This person is at a Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine facility.

There are 57 active cases of Covid in New Zealand.

The remaining member of the Pakistan cricket team in managed isolation has also been released today, the Ministry of Health said.

From this week, the frequency of updates has been decreased to four times a week.

New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on February 28, and from March 3, daily updates have been provided.

On Monday, the ministry announced it was cutting the updates frequency to four times a week.

The updates are now scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

There have been no new cases reported in the community since November 21, when the last case linked to the Auckland Defence Force cluster was reported. That person has now tested negative and there are now no active cases listed in the community.

