Covid 19 coronavirus: Sir Brian Roche, Rob Fyfe among team brought in to oversee review of NZ's pandemic response

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins during the post-Cabinet press conference at Parliament, Wellington. 08 March, 2021. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government has appointed a special advisory group, lead by Sir Brian Roche, to help ensure it "learns and adapts" when it comes to the Covid-19 Response.

Former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe is also on the new group.

In a statement this morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said this new advisory group would formalise its ongoing approach to independent review and improvement around Covid-19.

"It will also provide assurances on the performance and settings of managed isolation and quarantine facilities, and on planning for an outbreak, and will review public communications and responses in the community."

The group consists of:

• Rob Fyfe,

• Dr Debbie Ryan,

• Professor Phillip Hill, and

• Dr Dale Bramley.

"This is a group of highly respected and experienced experts, with strong connections across a number of fields," Hipkins said.

The group will be focused on continually monitoring the implementation of previous Government reviews, as well as providing impartial advice on the performance and impact of the whole system and the strategic direction of the response.

"I'm pleased with the make-up of the group and thank the members for agreeing to provide their expertise, as the Government continues to learn and sharpen its response as we enter the second year of Covid-19," Hipkins said.

In the past, after community outbreaks, the Government made moves to strengthen its defences against Covid-19.

Earlier this year, the Government mandated pre-departure testing which means anyone who is travelling to New Zealand needs to test negative for Covid-19.

Before that announcement, only travellers coming from the US and the UK were required to produce a negative test.

But those rules were broadened in January to provide another line of defence for New Zealand against the pandemic.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins also announced that people coming into New Zealand, except those from Australia, Antarctica and most of the Pacific Islands, would need to have a Day 0/1 test as soon as they arrived in the country.

"New Zealand already has some of the most stringent border protection measures in the world. Today's amendments further strengthen that position in line with the Government's overall elimination strategy, and more measures can be added as necessary," he said at the time.