Covid 19 Coronavirus: Shortland Street-branded face masks released

Actor Ria Vandervis who plays Harper Whitley on television hospital drama Shortland Street sports a bespoke face mask.

It's the country's most famous hospital, but don't expect to see real-world surgeons wearing a Shortland Street face mask.

Art is imitating life at the television soap with the release of a limited edition mask designed by graffiti artist Otis Frizzell.

Pre-sales opened when Auckland was in Covid-19 alert level 2 and, in the first hour, 50 online orders had been received from buyers based as far afield as Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Lancashire and Australia.

Masks are not compulsory at the country's current alert level 1 setting, but are encouraged on public transport and when physical distancing is not possible.

Authorities have this week been dealing with community transmission of Covid in Auckland, with two additional cases linked to the port worker who tested positive over the weekend. One of those new cases had been at The Malt in Greenhithe between 7.30pm and 10pm last Friday night. Other pub patrons have been asked to self-isolate and get swabbed for Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Ministry of Health has encouraged all households to have a supply of face coverings on hand and, in recent months, many fashion designers and corporates have produced their own statement masks.

South Pacific Pictures is marketing its new hospital-branded merchandise carefully, saying "we make no medical claims with regard to the usage of these masks".

Actor Sam Bunkall aka Dr Boyd Rolleston, with a new face mask produced by the team behind television hospital drama Shortland Street. Photo/Supplied

Meanwhile, artist Otis Frizzell said he was stoked to work on the design.

"I went through so many ideas. The first, of course, was the famous 'You're not in Guatemala now, Dr Ropata' quote, but in the end I took inspiration from the great fashion houses around the world . . . "

The final design features the Shortland Street logo in a repeat pattern.

Andrew Szusterman, South Pacific Pictures managing director, says the $13.99 face coverings were an obvious fit with the long-running, home grown medical drama.

"This was a way for us to help normalise their usage and show that we are all in this together."