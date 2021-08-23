Covid-19 coronavirus: Seven AUT students test positive, nine new Auckland campus locations of interest

AUT University says it's now aware of 7 students who have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

More AUT students have tested positive for Covid-19 today.

The university this evening said a total of seven students have now tested positive, but it was not clear if three of them were on campus during their infectious period.

AUT has added nine more locations of interest today as Auckland continues battling the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

STORY CONTINUES

The university now has 25 locations of interest, including the nine added today.

A politics lecture, criminology or criminal justice lecture, and library on the university's city campus have been added as locations of interest.

An AUT spokeswoman this evening said if staff or students were identified as a close contact, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) would provide advice on what to do next.

"We also have contact forms for our staff and students who are identified as close contacts, or who are confirmed cases, so they can let us know and we can provide support they need."

The newly-added locations related to events between Tuesday August 10 and Friday August 13.

"Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed another AUT student

is a positive case, and we continue to work with ARPHS to identify close contacts," AUT Vice-Chancellor Derek McCormack said today.

"Three additional students have let us know they have tested positive, and we are

waiting to hear from ARPHS if these students were on our campuses during their

infectious period," he added.

McCormack at the weekend emailed staff and students after a second student had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The initial information is that the student was in several locations on the city campus during their infectious period," McCormack said at the time.

The list of AUT locations of interest is available here.

Public health authorities have been approached for comment.