Covid 19 coronavirus: Positive community case believed to be person from Devonport

A deserted Victoria Rd in Devonport during day one of level 4 lockdown in March last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The positive community case of Covid-19 announced today is believed to be a person in their 50s from Devonport.

A source close to the Government says Auckland and Coromandel will go into level-4 lockdown for seven days - and the rest of the country for three days - at this stage. This information has not been confirmed but any changes are expected to take place from midnight tonight.

A pharmacy in Devonport's Victoria Rd told the Herald they had been told not to say anything before hanging up this afternoon.

A staff member at Takapuna Grammar said they had heard the positive case may be in the Devonport area.

The tip was "unsubstantiated" but the school was preparing for lockdown.

A post on the Devonport community Facebook page says "there is apparently a community covid case today, in Devonport, not yet linked to the border.

"I'm unsure whether it has been confirmed as a delta case or not.

"As a precaution could you please make sure you are wearing masks if you're catching public transport home after work today.

"If you're not comfortable catching public transport please Uber."

The posts also advises people to take devices and laptop computers home this evening in preparation for working from home.

ZB's political editor Barry Soper said he was told the person travels frequently between Auckland and Coromandel - however that information has not been confirmed by officials.

"One of my very good sources during this pandemic ... and this by no means been checked out at this stage and you don't want to cause any alert because of it, but he believes this person who is carrying Covid 19...was not linked to the borders and he travels ... between Auckland and the Coromandel fairly frequently and that's the information that's been relayed to me this afternoon."

A New Zealand Defence Force spokesman said he was not aware of any defence force personnel involved with Auckland's new positive Covid case.

Devonport Business Association spokesman Shaulyn van Baaren said she was unaware if the community case was from Devonport.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and be tuned into this evening's address."

The Ministry of Health announced this afternoon that a positive community case had been identified in the Auckland region.

There was currently no known link to the border or MIQ.

The Prime Minister will hold a media conference alongside director general of health Ashley Bloomfield at 6pm to announce further information, including any potential alert level changes.