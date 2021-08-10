Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 coronavirus: Port vaccination levels a 'real weakness' for expert Michael Baker

7 minutes to read
The Covid-19 Response Minister is trying to determine why the Rio de la Plata was given authority to enter the port. Photo / George Novak

Leah Tebbutt
By:

Multimedia journalist

One of New Zealand's leading Covid-19 experts says the Port of Tauranga's vaccination rate is a "real weakness" and has called for better regulations around borders.

Self-isolating port workers are said to be distressed, believing

