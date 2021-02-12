Covid 19 coronavirus: Poll shows most Kiwis will get vaccine, but significant number have concerns

Twenty-five Kiwis have died of Covid-19, among a global death toll of more than 2.3 million. Image / File

Seventy per cent of Kiwis say they will be vaccinated against Covid-19, mostly because they see the jab as the best way to protect themselves and others, according to a Research New Zealand poll.

However, 10 per cent of those polled last week - 1003 people aged over 18 - said they weren't willing to take the vaccine, mostly over fears of potential long-term effects or were waiting to see how others were affected first.

Twenty per cent said they didn't yet know if they'd agree to be vaccinated. The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

Frontline border workers will start to receive the first Covid-19 vaccinations in New Zealand next Saturday, with their family members then next in the queue, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this morning.

Health care, essential workers and those most at risk from the virus, which has killed 2.36m worldwide since it was discovered in China almost 14 months ago, would be next before vaccination of the wider population in the second half of the year, Ardern said.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has previously said 70 per cent vaccination would be the minimum needed for herd immunity, depending on factors including vaccine efficacy, and an education campaign on the vaccine will start next week.

In last week's Research New Zealand poll, those aged over 55 were significantly more likely than younger people to agree with all the reasons to be vaccinated that were presented to them.

Two-thirds of those willing to get the jab saw it as the best way to protect themselves (69 per cent) and others (67 per cent) from Covid-19.

Sixty-one per cent said New Zealand needed to vaccinate a high percentage of the population to achieve herd immunity and 57 per cent thought the benefits of being vaccinated outweighed any downsides. Half saw vaccination as a way to help borders re-open and that the country's economic recovery would be quicker if we all get vaccinated.

Significantly fewer female respondents reported they were willing to be vaccinated with under two-thirds willing (64 per cent) compared to over three-quarters of males (76 per cent).

"The difference is due to a higher level of uncertainty amongst female respondents with a quarter not sure if they would be willing to be vaccinated (25 per cent) compared to 14 per cent of males."

Three-fifths of those not willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 stated they were concerned about the potential long-term effects of the vaccine (59 per cent). Just under half wanted to wait and see how the vaccine affected those who had it, and slightly less (44 per cent) thought mutations of the virus mean the vaccine is unlikely to be effective.

"Around two-fifths stated they need more information about the vaccine (40 per cent), they are concerned about allergic reactions to the vaccine (36 per cent), and that you may still get the disease, even if you get vaccinated (35 per cent)."