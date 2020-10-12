Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation.

The person has tested positive to routine day 3 testing in managed isolation in Christchurch. They are now in quarantine, the Ministry of Health says.

There are seven additional recovered cases today.

New Zealand's total number of active cases is 39 – all imported cases. There are no active community cases of Covid-19.

No-one is in hospital with Covid today.



There were no new cases yesterday.

No one was reported to be in hospital and the death toll is unchanged at 25 lives lost to the virus.

Yesterday's lab results showed a total of 2026 people around the country had been tested for coronavirus.

That took the number of people who have been tested in New Zealand to 1,002,790.

The Ministry of Health has been releasing the official Covid-19 results via a media statement each day, for the last few days, instead of the daily live press conference.

The Ministry also released the latest figures connected to the Covid Tracer app yesterday.

More than 2.3 million Kiwis have registered themselves on the app, which helps to keep tabs on where the user has visited.

The app has recorded a whopping total of 89,889,212 poster scans - and users have created 3.7 million manual diary entries, official figures showed yesterday.