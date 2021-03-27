Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation, no new community cases

There are no new Covid community cases and one new case in managed isolation.

There are 75 active cases in New Zealand. The new case in MIQ arrived from Ireland via Qatar and tested positive on day 8 of their stay.

The Ministry of Health said its investigation continues into the "day 12" case at the Grand Mercure managed isolation facility in Auckland.

Results of genome sequencing had showed a link between the two infected returnees at the facility.

The returnees had arrived on separate flights, within two days of each other, and were staying in separate rooms on different floors.

As of this morning, the ministry had contacted 235 of 258 people who left the Grand Mercure and 167 have returned negative test results so far.

The ministry investigation into the worker from the Grand Millennium, referred to as Case A, was ongoing.

New Zealand currently has 2126 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Upset at privacy breach

A computer error potentially allowed Canterbury Covid-19 vaccine patients to see the personal details of hundreds of other people booking appointments to receive the hab.

"The DHB rang 50 people last night, apologised and informed them of the actions now being taken," the Ministry of Health said today.

" The key concern of many of those contacted was that their booked vaccinations would go ahead as planned – which they will. This process of contacting individuals continues today. Where individuals are unable to be contacted by phone, the DHB will be making contact through email.

"A relatively small number of people were understandably upset. Again, the DHB has apologised and has also explained that the appointment system remains offline until the issue is rectified and the system thoroughly tested," the ministry said.

"At this stage, the external booking issue is limited to Canterbury DHB and to household members of frontline border workers at that DHB who had been invited to make appointments to be vaccinated. "

Other DHBs considering public booking systems will now wait until the system issue has been resolved.

"Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs are using a different version of the booking system used in Canterbury, but access is password protected and only available to DHB staff on their internal network," the ministry said.

"These two DHBs are reviewing the security of their internal system in light of the issues identified at Canterbury. The DHBs were not planning to use the public-facing website that has caused the issue in Canterbury. No other DHBs are using the system for making Ccvid vaccination appointments," the ministry said.

At this stage, there is no evidence of any malicious breach, access to this information or sharing of it further and the DHB is investigating further, health officials said.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday that while no private health information was available through the booking system, it was taken down on Friday night after being available to use from 8am the same day.

The exposed details included people's names, their gender, age and NHI number.

It said details of 714 individuals who had registered were potentially able to be viewed.