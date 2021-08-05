Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation facilities

NSW Chief Health Officer says the case of the man in his 20s who died of COVID-19 has been referred to the coroner. Video / Sky News Aus

There is one new case of Covid to report in managed isolation today.

The new case is a traveller from the Netherlands who came to this country via France and the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive on day 0 of their MIQ stay.

The number of active Covid cases in New Zealand is currently 30.

Meanwhile, quarantine-free travel with Australia remains suspended and any eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from any Australian state - except New South Wales - were provided a 7-day return window which ended at 11.59pm on July 30.

Southeast Queensland remains in lockdown and NZ's Ministry of Health is continuing to remind those who had returned from Queensland on last week's flights to keep checking locations of interest on the Queensland Health website and to monitor for any Covid symptoms.

Contact tracing staff had also identified 2995 people who returned from Victoria between July 25-30. Those people are now required to isolate until they get a negative day 3 test.

Yesterday two new positive cases of Covid were identified in managed isolation facilities.

The first person arrived on a flight from Ghana, via the United Arab Emirates, on July 28.

Authorities say the passenger - who is a contact of a previous case - tested positive on day 12 of their routine testing regime.

The second recent arrival touched down last Tuesday, July 31, and tested positive on day two of their routine testing programme.

They are said to have come here on a flight from the United Kingdom. However, their full travel history is yet to be confirmed, the ministry reported yesterday.

Health authorities are poised to say if there are any new cases of Covid in managed isolation. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Yesterday's statement also said that two people who were reported to have Covid-19 on Monday's update have since been reclassified as being "under investigation".

"As a result, these two cases have been removed from our tally of confirmed cases," the ministry said.

Three people who previously tested positive for the deadly virus have since recovered.

Recent arrivals from Queensland urged to check locations of interest

People who have recently arrived from Australia - during the quarantine-free travel bubble - are also being urged to take necessary actions if they realise they have been at a location of interest in Queensland, in particular.

The state is currently in lockdown as it deals with yet another Covid-19 outbreak within the community.

"If people have been at a location of interest at a relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing."

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand now stands at 29.

Since the start of the year, 114 historical cases out of 706 cases have been recorded.

"This is an increase of three cases including two cases reported today and a previously reported case from 19 July, which has been reclassified as historical," health officials said yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new Covid cases found at the border is two.

The total number of confirmed cases of the virus is 2523.