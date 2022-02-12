Motorists queue for vaccines at an event at Manurewa Marae yesterday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Motorists queue for vaccines at an event at Manurewa Marae yesterday. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Ministry of Health will reveal this afternoon whether Covid-19 cases are still surging on the back of the Omicron outbreak.

There were a record 454 new cases in the community yesterday, with 27 people in hospital.

More than 57,000 booster shots were also administered yesterday. In all, 1.8 million New Zealanders have had their booster shot - 58 per cent of the eligible population.

The ministry hopes to lift the daily number of boosters to 100,000 a day as part of its Big Boost campaign, launched this week.

The 100,000 benchmark has previously only been achieved once, at the Super Saturday vaccination event during the Delta outbreak in October.

As part of the Big Boost campaign, vaccination providers across the country have been resourced to stay open later. People who are three months past their second dose and eligible for their booster have been notified in a mass text/email initiative.

The latest Covid cases include an outbreak at Auckland City Hospital, where six staff and seven patients have tested positive for Covid-19. The patients who tested positive were in the hospital's older people's wards.

The Auckland District Health Board said the index case and the source of transmission were not yet known, and it was continuing to investigate.

New locations of interest for contact tracing have been identified today. Passengers on Jetstar flight JQ235 leaving Christchurch for Queenstown on Thursday at 1.35pm may have been exposed to a positive case.

The ministry said people in rows 23, 24, 25, 26 or 27 were considered close contacts and should self-isolate and test immediately.

And anyone at Pog Mahones Irish Pub and Restaurant in Queenstown last Saturday between 5pm and midnight is being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The ministry yesterday identified further locations of interest in Queenstown including a supermarket, a bar and a gym.

Yesterday, an Air New Zealand flight from the Covid-19 free Cook Islands was named as a location of interest.

Flight NZ945 from Rarotonga arrived in Auckland at 5.30pm on Tuesday this week.

Passengers seated in rows 53 to 57 - indicating the infected person may not have been a crew member - were considered close contacts.

They should self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five after exposure, the Ministry of Health said.

There have been no community cases of Covid-19 in the Cook Islands, which has a double-dosed vaccination rate of 96 per cent of the eligible population.