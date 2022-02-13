New locations of interest are now across the North and South Island after the country recorded a record 810 new cases in the community today.
A number of locations in Queenstown were visited by a person infected with Covid-19 over the past week.
Just after 4pm, those Queenstown locations included The Bunker Restaurant, Queenstown Hair, The Ballarat and The Club.
Meanwhile, three new flights were added to the growing list.
People seated in rows 12, 13, 14, 15 or 16 on flight Flight NZ634 Queenstown to Auckland are considered close contacts.
• Feb 8 (Tue) 6.05pm-7.50pm: Flight NZ634 Queenstown to Auckland
• Feb 11 (Fri) 7.45pm-9.30pm: Flight NZ456 Wellington to Auckland
• Feb 5 (Sat) 5.45pm-7.45pm: The Gintrap Restaurant & Bar Ahuriri
• Feb 5 (Sat) 11.15pm-12.15am: The Club Queenstown
• Feb 7 (Mon) 12am-1am: The Ballarat Queenstown
• Feb 9 (Wed) 1am-2.30am: The Bunker Restaurant Queenstown
• Feb 9 (Wed) 9.15am-12.15pm: Queenstown Hair
3pm Update
Patrons at the Queenstown Gym on Tuesday afternoon are being told to self-isolate after the location was visited by an infected person. The same advice goes to gymgoers at Upper Hutt Central's CityFittness last Thursday afternoon.
• Feb 8 (Tue) 1.45pm-3.45pm: *Queenstown Gym
• 10 (Thu) 1.20pm-2.40pm: CityFitness Upper Hutt Central
Just after 3pm the Ministry of Health released a number of new exposure sites, including a Paraparaumu cafe, Lower Hutt restaurant and new flights.
Anyone who travelled on Flight JQ292 from Queenstown to Auckland on February 7 and was seated in rows 21, 22, 23, 24 or 25 must self-isolate.
The same advice goes to anyone who travelled on Flight JQ258 from Wellington to Auckland on the same day, and was seated in rows 9, 10, 11, 12 or 13.
In Whakatane Cobb and Co was visited by an infected person, and dining room patrons must self-isolate.
People at these locations during the specified time must self-isolate and get tested.
• Feb 7 (Mon) 11am-12.45pm: Flight JQ292 Queenstown to Auckland
• Feb 7 (Mon) 12.15pm-1.20pm: Flight JQ258 Wellington to Auckland
• Feb 8 (Tue) 6pm-7.30pm: Chilli Masala Hutt Central
• Feb 5 (Sat) 5.22pm-6.30pm: Thai Kai Restaurant
• Feb 6 (Sun) 12.25pm-1.30pm: Cafe Lane Paraparaumu Beach
•Feb 7 (Mon) 2.30am-3.30am: Zephyr Queenstown
• Feb 7 (Mon) 3.30am-4am: The Bunker Restaurant Queenstown
• Feb 5 (Sat) 5.52pm-7.30pm: Cobb & Co Whakatane
2pm Update
Earlier this afternoon a burger joint and cocktail bar in Nelson, and restaurants and an indoor playground in Hamilton were listed as Covid-19 Omicron locations of interest.
Patrons at Pog Mahones Irish Pub and rock bar Zephyr Queenstown in the early hours of Wednesday morning are asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after exposure.
Dine-in patrons at Burger Culture Nelson and Kismet Cocktail and Whisky Bar on Tuesday evening and night are asked to do the same.