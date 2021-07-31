Covid 19 coronavirus: No symptoms for Middlemore Hospital contact of Fiji Covid case

A private flight touches down at Auckland International Airport on Thursday with an individual from Fiji suffering from Covid-19. Photo / File

An Auckland hospital staffer so far does not have symptoms after being involved in a "PPE protocol incident" with the Covid-positive individual flown in from Fiji on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the worker, described as a "Middlemore hospital-based health professional", was not displaying virus symptoms so far and was reportedly "doing well".

The staffer, who was fully vaccinated, was placed into a quarantine facility yesterday because they were unable to easily quarantine at home.

They would undergo testing on the fifth and 12th day of their stay in the facility. The management of the staffer would depend on symptoms should they test positive.

It comes after the PPE breach late yesterday involving the hospital staffer and the recently arrived Covid-positive individual from Fiji - believed to be a high-profile World Health Organisation employee.

Once the incident occurred, the staffer reported it immediately, sought advice and began taking the appropriate steps to manage any possible risks.

The incident, which would be reviewed, did not involve anyone else - including the hospital worker's household contacts and the risk was considered low.

The patient from Fiji was in a stable condition in Middlemore's Intensive Care Unit.