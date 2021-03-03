Covid 19 coronavirus: No new Covid-19 community cases today; 2 in MIQ

There are no new Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins describes the result as good news, although he re-iterates the country is still in a "critical period" regarding the Auckland outbreak.

"We're not quite there yet."

He didn't want to pre-empt Cabinet's decision about alert levels. Cabinet will meet to discuss alert levels on Friday, and receives information right up until the meeting begins.

Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are presenting this afternoon's update.

Bloomfield says there are two new cases in MIQ facilities. One is historical and the other is someone who flew from India.

More than 9000 people have now received the Covid-19 vaccine, Hipkins said.

The next shipment of Pfizer vaccine has arrived, meaning the next phase of the vaccination campaign can begin - which are the households of frontline border workers.

The next group of people to be offered vaccines are the 57,000 non-border facing frontline health workers.

This will also help prevent those people passing the virus onto their communities, Hipkins said.

He thanked those who had agreed to being vaccinating because they were protecting us as well as themselves.

More than half of New Zealand's estimated 12,000 border workforce have received their first vaccinations, Hipkins says.

As of midnight Tuesday, 9431 people had received their first doses. More than 70 percent of those - 6688 people - have been delivered in Auckland.

"We are well on our way to ensuring those who are most at risk of Covid-19, the cleaners, nurses who carry out health checks in MIQ, security staff, customs and border officials, hotel workers, airline staff, port authorities and vaccinators will be protected from this virus," Hipkins said in a statement.

"I'm also pleased to confirm that a third shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived safely yesterday afternoon, which adds a further 65,500 doses, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccines in New Zealand to 200,000.

"From here, we plan to ramp up the vaccination programme, as we move to vaccinate border worker's families and household contacts. We will then move on to front line health and emergency staff – those people who may be exposed to Covid-19 while doing their jobs."

Border worker's families and household contacts will start to be vaccinated in earnest next week, but in some smaller regions, district health boards have already been able to expand their programmes to include these groups.

"In places like Nelson/Marlborough, the smaller workforce has meant both the border workers and their families have been vaccinated at the same time, with the same batch of doses. This is really good news as it means they will also be protected from the virus, and ahead of schedule.

"I look forward to this rolling out in our main centres from next week."

On the contact tracing system's performance, recent analysis shows 87 per cent of close contacts were traced within 48 hours.

There are 11 community testing stations open in Auckland today with most in South and East Auckland.

On waiting for test results, if you are symptomatic you should stay home util you get your test results back.

And if you're being tested as part of the Valentine's cluster you should follow instructions from their public health unit.

Meanwhile, police say they are pleased with motorists' co-operation at the 10 Auckland checkpoints.

A total of 54,633 vehicles were stopped at checkpoints between 6am on Sunday and 3.30pm on Tuesday.

During that period 822 vehicles were turned away – 240 at the northern checkpoints and 582 at the southern checkpoints.

Hipkins earlier today rejected suggestions the continued lockdown was embarrassing when there were no new cases. He told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking it was "encouraging".

He stood by the decision to move Auckland to Level 3.

"I think we're back to where we were two weeks ago. Ultimately we want to get out of lockdown as soon as we can ... we're working at speed to make sure we can get decisions as quick as we can."

The last thing he wanted was to go back into lockdown, he said.

He revealed "eight or nine thousand" people had been vaccinated already. This was ahead of schedule.

Frontline health workers would start getting their jabs this week.



Test results due to come back included people who had come into contact with a 21-year-old man, dubbed Case M, who visited a number of places in South Auckland when he would have been infectious.

He is a student at the Manukau Institute of Technology. He visited the campus several times and on several days last week.

A total of 21 people connected to MIT are now regarded as close contacts. So far, their tests have come back negative.

Health officials are also keeping a close eye on people who were at City Fitness Papatoetoe, which Case M visited on Saturday, February 20 and on Friday, February 26.

The Ministry of Health has identified 158 gymgoers linked to the gym, in Hunters Plaza, considered to be casual plus contacts.

Of particular importance are those who were at the gym on Friday, when the man visited after getting a Covid test.

Those gymgoers will be up to get tested for the first time today - as testing either on or after day five when someone has been exposed to an infected person is regarded as the prime time to test.