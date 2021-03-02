Covid 19 coronavirus: MIQ fees for temporary visa holders set to skyrocket

Managed isolation and quarantine fees will increase for temporary visa holders from March 25. Photo / Dean Purcell

Managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) fees for temporary visa holders are set to skyrocket by more than $2,000 from March 25.

It currently costs temporary entry visa class holders $3,100 for 14 days in managed isolation. This will balloon to $5,520 for the first or only person in a room, $2,990 for an additional adult, and $1,610 for an additional child.

The price hike affects those with visitor visas (such as partners of a New Zealand citizen or resident), student visas, work visas and limited visas.

"The new fees better reflect the actual costs of managed isolation, although the Government is still subsidising some of the cost," MIQ said in a statement.

