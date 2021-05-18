Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases, one in MIQ

Wastewater samples were collected on Monday from the Wellington region, after two samples returned a weak positive Covid-19 result. Photo / RNZ

18 May, 2021 12:45 AM 3 minutes to read

Wastewater samples were collected on Monday from the Wellington region, after two samples returned a weak positive Covid-19 result. Photo / RNZ

There is one new coronavirus case in managed isolation and none in the community today.

There is also one historical case identified in a recent returnee in managed isolation.

A mariner on a ship, meanwhile, has returned a weak positive Covid result, which clinical experts have assessed as a likely historical infection.

The person had been at sea for 25 days, and their test result had a high CT value.

They were tested so they could disembark for medical treatment, but currently remained on board their ship, docked in Bluff.

The Public Health Unit assessed the public health risk as negligible. Further testing was being undertaken to confirm the infection as historical, however.

Authorities were also still awaiting the test results from wastewater samples collected from Wellington, which were due this evening.

These new samples were collected following two earlier samples returning weak positive results.

Those results were likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry encouraged anyone with Covid-like symptoms, especially those in the Wellington region, to get tested promptly.

‌

Yesterday, there were five new coronavirus cases in managed isolation and none in the community.

Those cases, who came from India, all tested positive within 0-1 days of arrival during routine testing. The cases flew into New Zealand at the end of last week.

With today's new case in managed isolation, the seven-day rolling average of cases detected at the border was one.

The country's total number of confirmed cases was now 2297.

Since the start of the year, there had been 61 historical cases, out of a total of 481 cases.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date was 2,085,298.

Laboratories processed 2727 tests yesterday. The seven-day rolling average was 3653.



Kiwis wanting to find their nearest testing location should visit the Healthpoint website.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now had 2,824,846 registered users. Poster scans had reached 270,147,364 and users had created 10,128,502 manual diary entries. There was 412,694 scans in the 24 hours to midday yesterday.