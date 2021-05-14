Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases today as contact tracers follow up Victoria returnees

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked about when the country's borders might open in a pre-budget speech yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

There are no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand today and one historical case.

The historical case is a recent returnee who is in managed isolation. The person arrived in New Zealand on April 24 from the UAE via Malaysia. They returned a weak positive on day 12 as part of routine testing and were transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

Historical cases are not considered infectious, however this person was transferred to MIQ as a matter of precaution while investigations are undertaken, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health provided an update on Covid numbers in New Zealand this afternoon as contact tracers work to track down the 4500 people recently returned from Victoria, where Australia's latest community case was detected.

A Melbourne man tested positive on Tuesday after catching the virus while in hotel quarantine in South Australia after returning from India. He finished quarantine, returned home on May 4 and developed symptoms four days later.

Yesterday, two people in New Zealand had contacted Healthline to identify themselves as casual contacts and received advice on testing and isolation.

One person, who was symptomatic, has been tested and has returned a negative result, the Ministry of Health said. Upon assessment by public health staff, the second person didn't need a test.

The Ministry of Health said it had been continually assessing the case and had so far determined the public health risk was low and there was no need to put a halt on quarantine-free travel from Victoria.

However, anyone who was at one of the Melbourne locations of interest at the specified times could not travel to New Zealand for 14 days from the time of exposure. Any one already in New Zealand who was at one of those locations during the time frame must call Healthline for advice on isolating and testing.

Contact tracers were contacting by email about 4500 passengers who recently travelled from Victoria to remind them of the measures.

Yesterday, one new case of Covid-19 was detected in managed isolation in New Zealand.

The person had travelled from Indonesia via Singapore and the virus was picked up after routine day-three testing.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked about what life in New Zealand could look like in the coming months during a pre-budget speech.

Ardern's speech traversed territory she had not previously visited; she talked about the need for everyone to have their individualised armour before the borders could open beyond Covid-free countries like Australia.

She even talked about the possibility of having vaccinated people arriving from overseas before New Zealand's vaccine rollout was finished.

The factors the Government would consider for opening up, she said, included how well vaccines prevented transmission between vaccinated people, and whether new variants of the virus were emerging which could cause an uncontrolled outbreak - regardless of how widely vaccinated New Zealanders were.

"While I cannot give you definitive answers on where some of this work will land, I can tell you that we will keep an open mind, listen to the science, and prepare ourselves for the range of different opportunities that may arise."