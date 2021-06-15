Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases at the border, two patients remain in hospital

Two people with Covid-19 are being treated at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

There are no new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

There is, however, one new historical case, involving a person who underwent a pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand.

Four previous cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in this country is currently 23.

Meanwhile, the quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria continues until Thursday. The Ministry of Health says it will be reviewed again tomorrow.

"Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on 'green flights', meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home," the ministry said.

"However, they must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred."

Today's update comes as two people who have tested positive for the virus remain in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland.

One of the pair, however, had previously been transferred to the hospital's intensive care unit for some time - before being moved out again.

There was some confusion yesterday, as a result, after the Counties Manukau DHB said neither of the Covid patients with them was in ICU - despite the Ministry of Health reporting so on its website.

The ministry then released a statement saying: "Future data releases on the Ministry of Health website will not include patient status information, in order to protect the privacy of individuals."

What condition a Covid positive patient is in - and whether or not they are in ICU - has been reported publicly by the Ministry of Health since the start of its regular Covid updates early last year.

The number of positive cases at the border continues to stay relatively low and there remains no sign of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

One positive case was identified in managed isolation yesterday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases found at the border is three.

Yesterday's statement said one previously reported case has since recovered.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 74 historical cases have been reported out of a total of 537 cases. The total number of active cases in New Zealand, as of yesterday, stands at 27 people.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is 2353.