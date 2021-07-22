Covid 19 coronavirus: Nine infected Mattina crew members have Delta variant

A number of crew members onboard the MS Mattina have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Graham Flett

A number of crew members onboard the MS Mattina have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Graham Flett

Nine crew members on board the Marshall Islands-flagged container ship MS Mattina have the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said whole genome sequencing had shown the variant wasn't linked to any previously confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Fourteen of the vessel's 21 crew had tested positive for the virus, with the boat docked in Bluff.

Three crew had evidence of past infections, and a fourth result was under investigation because of a high CT value.

The last three had returned negative tests with plans in place for them to safely leave the ship and isolate from the rest of the crew members.

Two would be moved to a Christchurch MIQ facility, while the third, the captain, would isolate in a DHB-provided accommodation in close proximity to the ship.

As captain, he must remain close by in case of emergency, the ministry said.

More to come.