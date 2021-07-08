Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealanders feeling good about pandemic - poll

New Zealanders are feeling optimistic about Covid Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kiwis are feeling contented about life under Covid-19 and motivated by a sense of duty and a desire to "follow the rules", according to new research.

But an overwhelming majority of people - 90 per cent - do not expect life to return to normal after they are vaccinated.

The Government commissioned research into "how New Zealanders are feeling in relation to Covid-19, and the associated behaviours required of them". It has published this research today, showing Kiwis are feeling benign overall.

Overall, it shows most people aren't too bothered with the Covid situation in New Zealand, with 44 per cent of the public feeling "neutral". A full 75 per cent of New Zealanders "feel like the country is heading in the right direction".

12 per cent of people do not think the country is going in the right direction and 13 per cent of people are unsure.

There is a high level of support for the current border regime. 53 per cent of people are worried about opening up the quarantine-free travel zone beyond Australia and the Cook Islands and 84 per cent of people are okay with stopping travel from very high-risk countries.

The survey was commissioned by the Covid-19 advisory group, a business unit of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC). It was carried out by TRA using a qualitative method, with a sample size of 1853 New Zealanders aged 16 years and over.

