Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccination clinic opening in West Auckland

New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is three per cent ahead of schedule, except in Northland where a big push to use available vaccine is underway.

Another vaccination clinic is set to open in Auckland next week, granting more people access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new centre, dubbed Te Whare Tūhono, is being opened in association with the local Waitematā District Health Board and social agency Te Whānau o Waipareira.

Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere said once the clinic is running to full capacity, it will be able to cater to "hundreds" of people a day.

He acknowledged the work his staff had done over the past year as a Covid-19 testing site - just across the road from the new clinic - which has been one of the busiest in the city when Covid-19 has been identified in the community.

"The vaccination clinic will become as efficient as our Covid [community-based assessment centre] station.

"Our team were managing one swab every 57 seconds.

"While this is not quite the same set-up, I know our team will do what they do best."

The new centre will be blessed in an official opening ceremony on Monday morning at the site on Catherine St, Henderson.

It is being dubbed a super Covid vaccination clinic and will be the first of its kind to open in West Auckland. Earlier centres were opened in sites in Otara and East Tāmaki.

A new Covid-19 vaccination clinic will open in Henderson, West Auckland, next week. Photo / Ministry of Health

In recent weeks, members of the public have complained about the long wait at the clinics and the Otara centre reportedly allowing jabs for people who had not been booked to get the vaccine, but walked in on the off-chance of being allowed to.

Some priority vaccinations have been carried out from Waitakere Hospital. But that operation will move to the new premises at Te Whare Tūhono on Monday.

The first week of the clinic's operation will be about embedding new systems. But once notifications are sent out, the centre will be in full swing.

The general population vaccination roll-out is not due to start until July for those aged 16 years and older.

Vax to the Max campaign launched

As well as the new clinic opening, Waipareira's new Vax to the Max campaign also starts next week; providing up-to-date information for whānau and members of the public who want to know more about the vaccine roll-out.

That information includes a video guide walk through of the vaccination process, a question and answer section about the vaccination schedule, everything about the Pfizer vaccine and how to check your vaccination booking.

The campaign will be run online and via social media platforms.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said: "This is about whānau. This is about protecting our whakapapa, so I encourage each and every one of you to vax to the max."