Covid 19 coronavirus: More than 4 per cent of Auckland population tested since February 14

More than 70,000 community Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the metro Auckland area since the Valentine's Day outbreak, which has infected 15 people in two weeks.

That's more than 4 per cent of the city's population getting a swab since February 14.

Nearly 4000 of those tests were carried out at 10 dedicated community testing centres on Sunday after the city was plunged into lockdown for the second time since the outbreak began.

There was also strong demand at testing centres today.

Northern Region Health Co-ordination Centre lead and Counties Manukau Health chief executive Margie Apa said those that had a test when they needed one were playing their part in keeping the community safe.

"[They are] helping build confidence that if there are any cases in the community, they will be quickly detected," Apa said.

Testing locations will remain open all week.

"We have ensured the geographic spread of testing locations has met the needs of the community, so it's easy to find a testing centre," Apa said.

"Given recent positive cases, it is more important than ever that we have a low threshold for testing.

"If you have symptoms that could indicate Covid, please don't delay in having a test. The same applies if you have attended any of the locations of interest, on the specified dates and times connected to the recent positive cases in South Auckland."

She encouraged anyone with the following symptoms to get a test:

• New or worsening cough

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Temporary loss of smell

• Difficulty breathing

• Runny nose

• Muscle ache

• Fatigue

Community centres: Where to get tested in Auckland

Northcote Community Testing Centre March 1-5, 8.30am–4.30pm

Balmoral Community Testing Centre March 1-5, 8.30am–4.30pm

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson March 1-5, 8am–4pm

Health New Lynn March 1-5, 8.30am–4.30pm

Lloyd Elsmore Park March 1-5, 8am–4.30pm

The Whānau Ora Community Clinic Wiri March 1-5, 8.30am–4.30pm

Ōtara Community Testing Centre March 1-5, 8.30am–4pm

Airport Oaks Community Testing Centre March 1-4, 8am–4pm

Kohuora Park Pop-Up Testing Centre Papatoetoe March 2, 9am-4pm

Takanini Community Testing Centre March 1-5, 8am-6pm