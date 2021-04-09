Covid 19 coronavirus: MIQ returnee taken to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms

A person with Covid-19 symptoms in an Auckland MIQ facility has been hospitalised. Photo / File

A returnee in managed isolation was transported to hospital last night with Covid-19 symptoms.

The person who was in Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland was taken around 11pm.

A quarantine spokesperson said full infection prevention and control protocols were observed.

It comes after an unscheduled press conference yesterday by director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who announced a frontline border worker had tested positive for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old man was transferred to Jet Park Quarantine Facility yesterday.

Bloomfield said the man's PCR test returned high CT values, which meant he was either early on in the infection cycle, nearing the end of it or it was a historical test.